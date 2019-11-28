The holiday season is all about giving. Whether you pack up clothes or Christmas hampers for charity organizations or spend time volunteering, it is the best time to remember those in need.
On the other hand, when the closets are freed up, it is time to hit the Christmas markets and start hunting for Christmas gifts to those around you!
Mind you, we do endorse conscious shopping, so buy things you are sure the other party will enjoy or can use.
Charity Clothes Drive
Shanghai Centre is putting the two essential holiday elements into one day on December 1! They teamed up with Heart to Heart (www.h2hsh.com) charity and will be organizing Charity Clothes Drive.
Heart to Heart is a Shanghai-based charity which provides corrective surgery for children with congenital heart defects (CHD) whose parents are unable to afford the surgery.
Check out the list of things the charity is looking for. All the donations should be cleaned and new or gently used, and encouraged to be sorted. Donated items are given to the sponsored children/their families when they check into the hospital for their heart surgery or the items are taken to villages, orphanages, etc. which need them.
- Men’s (clothing)
- Women’s (clothing)
- Boys aged 9-16 years (clothing)
- Boys aged 2-8 years (clothing)
- Girls aged 9-16 years (clothing)
- Girls aged 2-8 years (clothing)
- Baby (clothing)
- School – stationery, school bags, sports equipment, essentially anything that would be school appropriate
- Misc – small non-breakable items, general household items
- Toys (especially for babies)
- Shampoo (especially full-size for adults)
- Diapers/Nappies (especially small & medium size)
Where?
Drop off at Shanghai Centre Office Building, East Offices, Suite 360
What?
Charity Clothes Drive with Heart to Heart
When?
December 1, 10-4pm
If you can’t come by but want to donate, contact the charity directly ([email protected]) to arrange the drop off time and location.
little BIG Market
After you drop off the donations, head to the market and support local makers, vendors, and crafters with the little BIG market!
The market will bost plenty of various produce. Check out what’s in store!
- Jewelry
- Cutlery and ceramics
- Home accessories
- Warm clothing
- Children’s books
- Healthy snacks
- Toys
- Children’s clothing
- …and many more
Safe to say you should be able to find a unique gift for each and every one of your friends. As the saying we made up (that no one ever actually follows and later regrets) goes- one shall start their Christmas shopping early or else suffer great stress.
Where?
The Plaza (above Cityshop)
1376 Nanjing Road West
What?
little BIG Market
When?
December 1, 10-5pm
Follow Shanghai Centre’s WeChat account for more information