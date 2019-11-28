The holiday season is all about giving. Whether you pack up clothes or Christmas hampers for charity organizations or spend time volunteering, it is the best time to remember those in need.

On the other hand, when the closets are freed up, it is time to hit the Christmas markets and start hunting for Christmas gifts to those around you!

Mind you, we do endorse conscious shopping, so buy things you are sure the other party will enjoy or can use.

Charity Clothes Drive

Shanghai Centre is putting the two essential holiday elements into one day on December 1! They teamed up with Heart to Heart (www.h2hsh.com) charity and will be organizing Charity Clothes Drive.

Heart to Heart is a Shanghai-based charity which provides corrective surgery for children with congenital heart defects (CHD) whose parents are unable to afford the surgery.

Check out the list of things the charity is looking for. All the donations should be cleaned and new or gently used, and encouraged to be sorted. Donated items are given to the sponsored children/their families when they check into the hospital for their heart surgery or the items are taken to villages, orphanages, etc. which need them.

Men’s (clothing)

Women’s (clothing)

Boys aged 9-16 years (clothing)

Boys aged 2-8 years (clothing)

Girls aged 9-16 years (clothing)

Girls aged 2-8 years (clothing)

Baby (clothing)

School – stationery, school bags, sports equipment, essentially anything that would be school appropriate

Misc – small non-breakable items, general household items

Toys (especially for babies)

Shampoo (especially full-size for adults)

Diapers/Nappies (especially small & medium size)

Where?

Drop off at Shanghai Centre Office Building, East Offices, Suite 360

What?

Charity Clothes Drive with Heart to Heart

When?

December 1, 10-4pm

If you can’t come by but want to donate, contact the charity directly ([email protected]) to arrange the drop off time and location.

little BIG Market

After you drop off the donations, head to the market and support local makers, vendors, and crafters with the little BIG market!

The market will bost plenty of various produce. Check out what’s in store!

Jewelry

Cutlery and ceramics

Home accessories

Warm clothing

Children’s books

Healthy snacks

Toys

Children’s clothing

…and many more

Safe to say you should be able to find a unique gift for each and every one of your friends. As the saying we made up (that no one ever actually follows and later regrets) goes- one shall start their Christmas shopping early or else suffer great stress.

Where?

The Plaza (above Cityshop)

1376 Nanjing Road West

What?

little BIG Market

When?

December 1, 10-5pm

Follow Shanghai Centre’s WeChat account for more information