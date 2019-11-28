The province of Henan is looking to save the human race from extinction by placing a ban on one popular form of behavior that will eventually lead to that outcome.

Submitted for review on Monday, the proposal would make it illegal to walk across a crosswalk while looking at your phone. Pedestrians caught disregarding this rule would be hit with a warning or a fine of between 50 to 200 yuan ($7 to 28).

In China, smartphone addicts are known as the “head-down tribe” (低头族). They can be found single-mindedly staring at screens while seated in buses or trains across the country, but also walking around on the street and sometimes into vehicles.

Henan isn’t the first place in China to look to save the “smartphone zombies” from themselves. Back in October, the Zhejiang city of Jiaxing similarly announced that it won’t start fining pedestrians for checking their phones while strolling across zebra crossings.

Last year, Xi’an took a different tact, introducing special walking lanes on sidewalks just for smartphone addicts.