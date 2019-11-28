It seems like we just finished packing up our Halloween costumes and wiping off the makeup when roasted turkeys are suddenly on the table, then Christmas trees, 1920s-themed parties, and fireworks- we are in it for the marathon!

However, all the festivities, planning, and preparation can be overwhelming, especially if your pack of friends turns to you to gather everyone together.

Hosting the marathon of parties at home is a task simply too large to take on, and the plethora of restaurants in the city can make the decision making only more difficult.

When in doubt, you can put all your party burdens on Cotton’s. Their charming villa restaurants on Anting Lu and Xinhua Lu boast sizeable rooms and intimate corners, making them ideal for events of all kinds.

Whether you are having a few of your best friends over for Thanksgiving, or a full-blown party for Christmas, you could find a space that suits your needs.

The smaller rooms in the restaurant create a cozy and intimate atmosphere for the best time with your loved ones. Did we mention there is an open fireplace?

Larger halls and outdoor space can fit up to 400 people (that is in case you want to get literally everyone you know for the Christmas party). Smaller ones can accommodate groups of 20 or 50 guests.

Cotton’s chef will be whipping up a storm of European dishes to make sure all the guests are fully satisfied.

Leave the worries of party preparation to experienced staff at Cotton’s and immerse in full holiday enjoyment without the burden of cooking and dirty dishes.

Where?

132 Anting Road

and

294 Xinhua Road

Scan the QR code to get in touch and book your next outing!