A man in Chongqing has been detained after his internet star ex-girlfriend stepped forward to accuse him of domestic violence in what has turned into one of the biggest stories of the week on the Chinese web.

28-year-old He Yuhong, better known by her moniker “Yuyamika,” has become extremely popular online thanks to her extraordinary makeup skills that allow her to transform herself into famous faces like the Mona Lisa or Johnny Depp.

On Monday, Yuyamika showed a different side of herself, sharing a 12-minute-long video with her nearly 1 million followers on Weibo in which she describes how her ex-boyfriend had repeatedly abused her, both physically and emotionally.

The video included one surveillance clip showing her ex, 44-year-old artist Chen Hong, pulling Yuyamika out of an elevator by her legs. She goes on to describe how Chen had slapped her in the face, slammed her head against a wall, and kicked her on the ground during their year-long relationship.

For the video, Yuyamika also spoke with Chen’s two ex-wives who describe similar incidents of abuse which led to the end of their marriages with him. She laments never going to the police and says she is making this video now so that another woman is not abused like she was.

Along with Chinese netizens, the shocking video also attracted the attention of police in Chongqing’s Jianbei district, where both Yuyamika and Chen live. On Tuesday, the police department announced that they were looking into Yuyamika’s claims.

An update came on Thursday with Chen receiving 20-days administrative detention and a restraining order that bars him from going near Yuyamika. In addition to assaulting his girlfriend, police said that Chen threatened others on WeChat.

It’s unclear at this time if he will face further punishment.