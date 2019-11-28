A woman from rural Henan province has managed to provide for her family with her skills at crying.

The woman works as a professional mourner, attending the funerals of people whom she never knew but weeping for them as if they were her own mother or father, wailing loudly to give the deceased a proper send-off to the afterlife.

Using a disguised voice, she told Chinese outlet Pear Video that she makes at least 300 yuan ($42) for 30 minutes of mourning and can bring in 200,000 yuan ($28,000) in a year, a very tidy salary in rural China.

She has worked as a professional mourner for more than 20 years. With the money she’s made, she’s bought a house for her family and sent her eldest son to university.

Professional mourning is an ancient tradition in China. For those better at dancing than crying, funeral strippers also used to be a thing until a recent crackdown.