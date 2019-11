A restaurant serving Western food in the Liaoning city of Shenyang has hired a pair of “foreign waiters” that are every bit as adorable as they are bad at their job.

The owner of the restaurant paid 300,000 yuan ($42,680) to buy and import the two alpacas from Australia. They are both only eight months old. It’s unclear what the restaurant plans to do with them once they grow up and become less cute.

[Images via Visual China]