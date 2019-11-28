The winter nights in China are dark, long, cold, and Christmas miracle of more daylight could not come soon enough.

To ease the winter struggles and invite more light into your home, The Ritz-Carlton has prepared fabulous Christmas lanterns to light up any table.

Treat your loved ones (or yourself) this festive season with the bespoke Christmas hamper inspired by the Ye Shanghai Lantern Ceremony at The Portman Ritz-Carlton.

Lanterns are an essential element of Ye Shanghai (Nights of Shanghai) in the 1920s and are the symbols of blessings and reunion. Executive Chef Fabio Pineda has selected special gift items to fill the lantern-shaped hampers to the brim!

The lanterns contain every gourmet’s favorites, include balsamic vinegar, high-quality chocolate, maple syrup, olive oil, and other goodies.

What?

The Ritz-Carlton Christmas Lanterns

Classic Christmas Lantern – RMB 1,088 per set

Gourmet Christmas Lantern – RMB 2,088 per set

When?

December 3-25 (available for purchase at the Portman’s Restaurant)

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road

Scan the QR code and get your Christmas lantern!