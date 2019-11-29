Cocktails are often given more backstory than your regular pint of lager. They are presented to us with the veil of history, anecdotes, or as an eclectic mix of mediums, ranging from cinema to prominent personalities.

The Hidden Bar at The Ritz-Carlton is inviting cocktails connoisseurs and casual consumers for a journey tailored by the newly-appointed bar manager, Tural Hasanov.

Knowledge and expertise behind the bar

“Every cocktail is a piece of art with a story to tell.” – Born in a small town in Azerbaijan, Hasanov was highly involved in art activities in his childhood and studied Arts and Music at school. He has an inherent sense of art that he turns every concoction into a piece of art with an inspiring story.

“By using techniques such as distillation, preservation, and fermentation, we are able to create combinations that will surprise our guests. Besides the tastes of cocktails, I will also introduce new presentations that make the cocktail journey to be more complete and layered,” says Hasanov.

Cocktails to charm and sway you

The Untold Story cocktail collections consists of eight different menus, each of which carries its own context.

Our recommendations land on Angel’s Share menu, which will take you on the spin through the flavors of oak barrel-aged cocktails, starting with Sazerac, Negroni, and finishing up with a classic Old Fashioned.

Mystery Box selection serves every cocktail as a surprise, surrounded by aromatic vapor.

Serendipity offers 25 limited edition cocktails created by master craftsmen using time-honored methods in the art of mixology. Enjoy in moderation, the same way it is made, slow ad unhurried.

Masterpieces come from Hasanov’s favorites, capturing every fine piece of memory into each drink. All cocktails from the collection will be served in a set with one local appetizer and dessert.

For a local twist, Ye Shanghai, which draws from the golden era of the city and the long-lasting history of the hotel, with Royal Salute 21 and The Portman Ritz-Carlton 21st anniversary tea.

10% of the amount earned from this cocktail will be contributed to supporting restoration programs of cultural heritage sites and buildings of our home, Shanghai.

Head to The Hidden Bar at The Ritz Bar & Lounge and journey into the past and present of Shanghai’s charm and history.

What?

New cocktail immersion menu

From RMB108 per cocktail

Where?

The Hidden Bar

The Ritz Bar & Lounge, Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

When?

Tuesdays to Thursdays, 9pm–1am

RSVP ▼