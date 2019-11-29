A college student in the city of Wuhan is receiving praise online for taking a spill while out on the front lines, combatting China’s deadly escalator epidemic.

In surveillance footage from inside a Wuhan metro station, Yu Taohong, who was serving as a subway volunteer, is seen reacting quickly as a kid falls over while playing on an escalator with his compatriots, trying to walk down as the escalator goes up.

Yu races down the steps, going so fast that he loses his footing at the bottom. However, he recovers admirably and scrambles over to the emergency stop button on all fours.

It’s unclear where the kids’ parents were during all this.

Yu had good reason to be in a hurry. As we’ve seen many times over the years, escalators in China are killers and maimers.