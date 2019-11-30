A group of aunties in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province haven’t let a little heavy snowfall get in the way of their fun and exercise.

Recently, a web user in Heilongjiang shared video online of his aunt and her compatriots performing their usual dancing regimen while a snowstorm blows all around them, doing their thing after digging out a place to stand amid the ankle-deep snow already on the ground.

China’s ubiquitous dancing aunties are nothing if not persistent, refusing to back down to mother nature, parked vehicles, basketball players, gunmen, and even government regulations.