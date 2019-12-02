A spoiled man-child made a rather bold play recently, keying a brand-new BMW at a dealership in the Jiangxi city of Shangrao.

Surveillance footage from inside the showroom shows the 22-year-old man swiping at the rear door of the dark-blue sedan with a key, leaving behind a long scratch mark. He then told staff that he planned to buy the car.

When police showed up, the man explained that his father had promised to purchase a nice ride for him as a reward for getting his license, however, his dad had yet to do so, prompting the son to force his father’s hand by keying the BMW.

The man does seem to have made at least a slight miscalculation, being detained by police afterward. It’s not clear if his dad did end up buying him the car. Of course, considering the way the fuerdai world works, he probably did.