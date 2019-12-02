A group of aunties have been accused of taking “the ugliest tourist photo” during a visit to an iconic spring in the Shandong city of Jinan.

The Baotu Spring was deemed as the “Number One Spring Under Heaven” by the Qianlong emperor and has drawn mention dating all the way back to the Spring and Autumn Annals, which is believed to have been composed in the 5th century BC.

When visiting this site of great cultural import, five aunties opted to take a group photo in which they all spit water simultaneously into the pond.

Afterward, they all cracked up in laughter but other tourists evidently didn’t find the scene so funny and were reportedly “shocked and disgusted. Security guards then arrived on the scene to scold the women.