More than two years after a devastating earthquake, one of China’s most famed areas of natural beauty has fully reopened to tourists.

Jiuzhaigou National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in a remote region of northern Sichuan province that is known for its pristine lakes, forested hills, and magnificent waterfalls, is now allowing individual tourists back in.

The park once welcomed millions of visitors each year but that all changed on August 8, 2017, when it was ravaged by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that devasted some of Jiuzhaigou’s most famous scenic spots including its Nuoriliang Waterfalls.

After two years of recovery and renovation, Jiuzhaigou reopened this September, just ahead of the Golden Week travel rush, but only to tour groups. Meanwhile, the number of visitors was capped at 8,000 a day.

That limit has now been raised to 20,000 a day with individual tourists allowed in as well. Air and bus transport links have also reopened.

If you want to go, you’ll still have to either book your visit ahead of time on the park’s website or travel with a tour group.