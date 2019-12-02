Attention, tourists, shoppers, and scammers! More details have now come down regarding the extension of Shanghai’s signature pedestrian street.

Work will start on December 6 to extend the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall from its current stopping point at Henan Middle Road to Sichuan Middle Road, two blocks over.

The work is expected to be completed by next May. In the meantime, Nanjing East Road will be closed to vehicle traffic betwen Henan Middle Road and Zhongshan Road.

East Nanjing Road has long been one of Shanghai’s most important thoroughfares. It was first built all the way back in 1851, though the now-iconic pedestrian strip was only launched in 1999.

City officials announced plans to extend the pedestrian street in September. A second phase of the project is supposed to take it all the way to the Bund.