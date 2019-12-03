Three people remain missing more than 48 hours after suddenly plummeting into a massive sinkhole in the Guangdong capital of Guangzhou.

The hole opened up on a road in the city’s Tianhe district on Sunday morning as a street-cleaning vehicle and scooter were passing over top. Its maximum depth is estimated to be an incredible 38 meters (124 feet).

That astonishing depth is the result of a subway line that was undergoing construction underneath the road. The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been identified.

More than 1,000 rescue workers have taken part in efforts to find and save the three people who fell into the sinkhole. However, these efforts have been hampered by dangerous conditions as the hole continues to expand outward.

The two people who were inside the street-cleaning truck have been identified as a 51-year-old father and his 26-year-old son, who has a newborn baby of his own. The individual on the scooter has not been identified.