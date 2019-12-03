The issue of “killer litter” continues to make headlines in China, though most recently for being smelly rather than deadly.

Residents of an apartment community in the Guangdong city of Foshan have complained multiple times over the past six months about bags of dog feces regularly raining down from above onto the ground where they are not cleaned up, creating quite the stink over time.

The property management office told reporters that it has attempted to address the situation, sending out warnings to tenants and even putting up posters warning residents not to throw things from their windows.

However, with all these efforts failing to do the stop the shit showers, residents recently took the matter into their own hands, managing to record video of one of the falling poop bags which they turned over to police for investigation.

Last month, China’s Supreme People’s Court issued new guidelines declaring that the act of deliberately throwing objects from a high altitude would be treated as a crime of “endangering public security with dangerous methods, intentional injury, or intentional homicide” depending on the situation.

A number of residential communities have responded by spending big bucks to install dozens of surveillance cameras aimed at apartment windows.