Up in the northernmost reaches of China’s Heilongjiang province, a hotel has opened up offering guests the chance to find out what it would be like to live in a block of ice.

Located in Mohe county, which markets itself as “China’s North Pole” with temperatures dropping all the way down to -40 degrees Celsius during the center, the hotel features beds made of ice and sofas of snow. So that they don’t freeze to death during the night, guests huddle up in sleeping bags.

[Images via Chinanews]