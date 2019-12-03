A terrifying fire ripped through a residential high-rise building in Shenyang on Monday night, setting one whole side of the building ablaze.

In video posted online, flames can be seen shooting out of the building from its 5th to 25th floors with smoke rising into the air and embers falling down onto the street.

The fire broke out at around 9:16 pm on Monday. A whopping 47 fire trucks and 235 firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the flames. Two hours later, the blaze was largely under control.

At the moment, no information regarding casualties has been released by the local government.