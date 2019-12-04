No casualties have been reported following Monday night’s massive fire that consumed the entire side of a high-rise apartment building in Shenyang. Though, that’s no thanks to some vehicle owners.

Fire trucks responding to the blaze were reportedly unable to use the nearest fire lane to the building because it was blocked by parked vehicles. The delay this caused meant that the fire was able to spread beyond the initial stage. In just six minutes, it had reached the top of the 25-story building from the 5th floor.

Video has spread online showing residents arguing with one of the car owners who is heard saying: “What does a fire upstairs have to do with me?”

In the end, it took two hours for 47 fire trucks and 235 firefighters to get the blaze under control. Local police have now launched an investigation into the owners of vehicles parked in the fire lane.