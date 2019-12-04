A husband has received praise online for turning himself into a chair for his pregnant wife to sit on, though some have questioned if such an act of chivalry was really necessary.

Surveillance video shows the husband squatting down on the floor to allow his wife to have a rest by sitting down on his back as the two wait outside of a door with others.

While the footage has warmed many a heart on Weibo, some netizens have questioned why the couple didn’t just head to the unoccupied bench in the background… or at least let the wife do so while the husband continued to wait at the door.

Of course, as all know, true love isn’t always rational. Sometimes, you’ll turn yourself into a chair. Other times, you’ll commit some light vandalism to shorten your spouse’s commute.