In pursuit of a plush toy, a little boy in the Guangdong city of Zhongshan recently found out what it’s like to be a prize inside a claw machine.

While his mom was shopping at a mall, the boy managed to sneak away and climb up the chute of a claw machine filled with colorful animals, only to find himself stuck.

The boy was left to wail and cry while firefighters worked to free him, eventually prying the front glass window off the machine and getting him out that way.

In the kid’s defense, the claw machine was named “Come on baby.”

Though claw machines with human children have yet to take off in China, there has been a craze towards ones filled with live crabs.