In an effort to avoid hassling visitors so much, Shanghai Disneyland has introduced X-ray machines at its front gate.

The machines will perform the task of inspecting visitors’ bags, a job that was previously left to workers who would root around a bit for any contraband.

This treatment left some visitors feeling unhappy upon entering the happiest place in Pudong and raised anger that eventually culminated in a Shanghai university student filing a lawsuit after she was stopped from entering the park with a bag containing some snacks.

In response to the backlash, Shanghai Disneyland introduced new rules in September, allowing outside food to be brought in for self-consumption as long as they “do not require heating, reheating, processing, refrigeration or temperature control and do not have pungent odors.”

Meanwhile, the park lightened up on its bag check procedures as well. Guests were required to open their bags to security but employees were not allowed to rummage around inside.

Now, X-ray scanners will be tasked with uncovering any durian, stinky tofu, or whole watermelons that visitors attempt to sneak in.