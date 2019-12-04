Good lunch can make or break a workday. A quick and wholesome meal can lift your spirits up and, most importantly, not pull you down to the afternoon slump.

Looking for a new spot to venture to on your lunch break? Try time-tested The Tandoor. The restaurant has just celebrated 25th anniversary and is a long-running pioneer of Indian food.

The Tandoor is now serving a set menu for lunch that is sure to never give you up, let you down, or desert you (maybe just dessert you).

The team at the restaurant crafted a balanced menu that will keep you nourished throughout the day. Diners can choose one appetizer and one main course for RMB138.

The stars of the appetizer selection are Tandoori “Svasth” salad bowl with grilled chicken pieces and a flavorful chicken bone broth- Murgh Aur Subz ki Yakhni.

The main course features bowls of aromatic rice and vegetable or chicken pilaf and a few options of wholegrain flatbread wraps.

Those with a craving for a little something sweet to wrap up a good meal can ask for the Chef’s special dessert for RMB28 extra.

Check out the full menu on offer!

Appetizers

Tandoori “Svasth” salad bowl

Mesclun salad leaves, cucumber, raisins, sunflower seeds, pickled onions, Moong lentil sprouts, and lotus chips. Choose from tandoori broccoli or chicken tikka

Murgh Aur Subz ki Yakhni

Chicken bone broth with pieces of tandoor grilled chicken served with an assortment of fresh seasonal vegetables.

Tamatar Aur Basmati Ki Tari (Vegetarian)

Minestrone-style tomato and basmati rice soup with an assortment of fresh seasonal vegetables.

Moong Dal Ke Bhalle (V)

Moong lentil fritters dipped in a cumin-flavored yogurt sauce.

Kamal Aur Chakundar Ki Tikki (V)

Pan-fried lotus stem and beetroot patties

Main Course

Paneer Aur Subs Ki Tehri (V)

Homemade cottage cheese and vegetable pilaf served with avocado and yogurt raita

Palak Aur Kumbh Ki Khichadi (V)

Spinach and Moong lentil risotto with wok-tossed mushrooms and caramelized onions.

Gatta Curry Aur Pudhina Paratha (V)

Gram flour dumplings in a scrumptious onion-yogurt curry served with mint-flavored flatbread

Murgh Roti Wrap

Tandoori Chicken tikka shreds tossed with onions, bell peppers, and mint sauce, wrapped in a whole-wheat

flatbread

Murgh Zafrani Pulao

Saffron scented chicken pilaf with basmati rice served with garlic raita

Gosht Chapli

Minced lamb kebab folded in saffron-flavored flatbread

Desserts (RMB28 extra)

Aam Ki Phirni (V)

Sweet rice porridge blended with Alphonso Mango puree

Gulkand Gulab Jammu (V)

Timeless rose-petals stuffed hot dumplings

Pushtaini Gajar Aur Khajoor Halwa (V)

Carrot and date halwa

Workday lunch doesn’t have to be boring with the first-class service at the Michelin recommended restaurant.

Perfect for treating yourself as well as business lunch or corporate team events.

Simple drop by 11:30-2:30pm Monday-Friday or scan a QR code below for reservations!

What?

Set lunch menu for RMB138

Where?

Cathay Garden, (South Building) Jin Jiang Hotel, 59 South Maoming Road, Shanghai