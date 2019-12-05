An explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan province killed at least seven people and injured 13 more on Wednesday morning.

The blast occurred at a hillside factory on the outskirts of the city of Liuyang, which has gone down in history as the birthplace of fireworks. For the past 1,400 years, Liuyang has been the center of China’s firecracker industry and is said to account for about half of the country’s sales in the explosive product.

Local authorities have blamed the explosion on “illegal production,” taking company managers into police custody.

The explosion appears to have completely shattered the factory. Photos from the disaster site on Thursday show workers sifting through the rubble.