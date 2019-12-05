Once upon a time, Father Christmas eyes twinkled as he looked forward to December, to spread his holiday cheer all over the wide world.

But then he gazed East, and he realized that the North Pole was far far away and that he needed another base in the Middle Kingdom.

After all, the naughty boys and girls of Shanghai needed a remembrance of Christmas too, even if they might be getting coal in their stockings…

But what about the second North Pole?

Santa Claus decided to create the second North Pole! He prepared his trusty sled and fed his reindeer, and flew across the seas, eventually flying over Shanghai’s towers of metal and glass.

He looked down upon the sleeping city below, searching for the perfect location for his new North Pole. Looking down at historic Zhapu Road, he suddenly beheld a magical place full of fun, laughter, light, music, and vibes.

It was called The Pearl, and that’s where Santa created the North Pole Of Shanghai!

From the magical energies of the North Pole Of Shanghai arose all sorts of musical Christmas parties – some naughty and some nice – where the grown-ups of Shanghai could gather together and feel the wintry energy of the North Pole just as clearly as if they were up North themselves!

It was a magical time full of wonder, excitement, and a bit of naughtiness…

All the fun at The Pearl

This December, a wide range of brilliant shows and musical entertainment await you at The Pearl… The North Pole Of Shanghai!

Thursday, December 5 The British Invasion

Join us for this evening of hits as The Pearl’s resident band takes you on a journey through the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Yes, Def Leppard, Oasis, Radiohead, and more!

We’ve got the Christmas spirits of Elvis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Pink Cadillacs and more, floating around the cheery hallways of the gorgeous Pearl.

Time for some sinful cabaret action! The Grinch Cirque and Cabaret soirée return to The Pearl for one night only.

Pole dancers unite! Expect to see some true athletes and creative talent all coming together for just one night.

Red Bull gives you wings, and The Pearl gives you their house band The Red Stars as they play pop and rock hits from across the decades in this collaboration with the famed energy drink brand.

Go back to the pre-internet days and relieve the most classic tracks, rendered live with mind-numbing precision by The Pearl’s ‘Red Stars’ band.

A classy winter-warmer with American crooner and Shanghai man-about-town Frank Bray supplying the cheeriest live Christmas hits and Sinatra classics on The Pearl’s Christmas-y stage!

A classy winter-warmer with American crooner and Shanghai man-about-town Frank Bray supplying the cheeriest live Christmas hits and Sinatra classics on The Pearl’s Christmas-y stage!

Six of the hottest and most talented men in Shanghai performing sexy and daring themed dance routines, punctuated by one-of-a-kind acts from a wildly diverse cast of performers.

Sharp Dressed Man to Zombie, Born To Be Wild to Master Of Puppets, Holy Diver to Basket Case – our live band nails them all, and then some! The 70s, 80s, 90s, and today’s biggest hits.

We’ve got the Christmas spirits of Elvis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Pink Cadillacs and more, floating around the cheery hallways of the gorgeous Pearl.

We’ve got the Christmas spirits of Elvis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Pink Cadillacs and more, floating around the cheery hallways of the gorgeous Pearl.

The Pearl is the place to be this Christmas! A delicious seasonal buffet is laid out for you and your friends, with live music and festive drinks galore!

The Pearl is the place to be this Christmas! A delicious seasonal buffet is laid out for you and your friends, with live music and festive drinks galore!

За здоровье, na zdorovie, and cheers! Fans of the classic and new hits of Mother Russia will hear them all performed loud and proud by The Pearl’s Red Stars band, live on stage!

If the ’90s seem nostalgic, don’t worry – you’re still young! Come rock out to our live music show and bob your head to

Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears… hear them pop off on The Pearl’s stage as interpreted by our rockin’ house band The Red Stars!

2020 is the start of a new decade, so we’ll look back at the music of decades past, from Elvis to the disco era, and into current hits from M5 and Lady Gaga. Live stage performances, DJ’s and even aerialist performances will make The Pearl the place to be to ring in the new decade… join us!

All other December nights closed for private events. Scan the QR code below for more information and get partying!

What?

A month of shows and music

Where?

The Pearl

471 Zhapu Lu, near Wujin Lu, 100 meters to Sichuan Bei Lu