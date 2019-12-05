Winter has very obviously arrived in China and you know what that means: it’s time to put on your warm gloves, hats, scarves, socks, and, of course, face masks.

Shanghai has recently experienced its first serious “smogfall” of the season this week. According to aqicn.org, air conditions in the city have remained “unhealthy” for essentially all of Tuesday and Wednesday with a max AQI reading of 206.

Regular China residents are well used to this annual influx of pollutant particles, though conditions have noticeably improved in the past few years as the Chinese government has become more serious about preserving the environment and its citizens’ lungs.

Still, not so improved that you shouldn’t have an air purifier and mask around.

In happier news, the smog is forecasted to disperse on Thursday with the arrival of rains.