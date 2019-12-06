Winter is here.

Perfect winter night at home: turn on your heater, lay down on the sofa, throw a soft blanket over, and enjoy your favorite TV series. Warm, cozy, shufu.

The actual best perfect scenario for winter? All of the above and no cleaning waiting to be done.

To make sure your winter cocoon remains a paradise, go through the checklist of home cleaning that needs to be done. And then, leave it for professionals at MinuteCare!

Importance of Checkup: 9,4/10

Cleaning Difficulty Level: 9,1/10

Cleaning Frequency: 2 Times/Year

In Shanghai, the air condition is commonly used as a heater for winter. Thus, cleaning your air conditioner is an essential part of your annual tune-up.

A yearly summer and winter AC cleaning is necessary not only to prevent us from dirt, dust, and airborne contaminants but also to reduce your system’s energy consumption.

How to check if you need a professional AC cleaning?

If your AC(s) has the above symptoms, here is your saver:

Air Conditioner Professional Cleaning Service

Booking

3 days in advance

Rate

Paid on the day

Importance of Checkup: 9,8/10

Cleaning Difficulty Level: 8.6/10

Cleaning Frequency: 1 Time/Year (Professional Cleaning) | 2-3 Times/Week (Vacuum Cleaning)

Carpeting can be a great flooring option at home. It adds warmth, comfort and feels good on bare feet.

But because of all the traffic it encounters, carpet tends to get pretty dirty over time. Weekly maintenance is very important, but once a year for a professional deep cleaning is necessary.

Top signs you need professional carpet cleaning

Seeing some of the above signs? It’s time to call professional help.

Booking

Book three days in advance (Pick-Up Time: 19:00 – 21:00)

Service Duration

305 working days from pick up to delivery

Rate

Minimum order RMB200

Delivery Fee Included ( < 5km from West Nanjing)

Importance of Checkup: 10/10

Cleaning Difficulty Level: 7.5/10

Cleaning Frequency: 2 Times/Year

It’s that time of the year where all of the extra blankets come out—a few throw blankets in the living room, a heated blanket in the bed, extra blankets in the kids’ rooms- you might even have a blanket at work.

A popular myth that surrounds washing of blankets or comforter is that the more you wash them the duller they become. Thus, following the right laundry instruction is very essential.

If you are not sure how to clean your blanket or comforter book bedding, linen, and blanket professional cleaning.

Booking

Book three days in advance (Pick-Up Time: 19:00 – 21:00)

Service Duration

3-5 working days from pick up to delivery

Rate

Minimum order RMB200, Delivery Fee Included ( < 5km from West Nanjing)

