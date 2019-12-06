Taipei remains at the top of a survey of the best cities in the world to live for expats. Our fair city of Shanghai, meanwhile, ranks a bit further down, but still ahead of Hong Kong and Beijing.

“The Best & Worst Cities for Expats in 2019” survey from Internations, a global community and information site for those living and working abroad, polled more than 20,000 expats in 82 of the top cities around the world to come up with its rankings.

Taipei placed first last year and that did not change this time around. Shanghai was in about the middle of the pack at 43rd. Further down the list was Hong Kong, 52, and Beijing, 60.

The survey asked respondents about 25 different aspects of life divided into four major indexes: Quality of Urban Living, Getting Settled, Urban Work Life, and Finance & Housing.

Taipei impressed with its quality of life, transportation, healthcare, friendliness, and cost of living, while essentially having no real downsides. Shanghai, on the other hand, received high marks for its transportation, public safety, and disposable income, but was pulled down by its environment, local culture, and even social life.

“I am tired of people smoking everywhere, the air pollution, and the restricted internet access,” one American complained.

Here’s the rest of the top ten.

Taipei Kuala Lumpur Ho Chi Minh City Singapore Montreal Lisbon Barcelona Zug The Hague Basel

At the bottom of the 82-city list, by the way, was Kuwait City, ranking just behind of Rome and Milan.

This survey follows another from Internations earlier this year which looked at the best places for expats to live. Taiwan ranked first while China was 50th out of 64 countries and territories.