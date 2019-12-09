China’s netizens are a bit miffed over what was apparently supposed to be a feel-good story of sorts.

On Sunday, a Hainan Airlines flight from Hangzhou to Sanya turned around while taxiing for takeoff after an elderly couple on board received news of the death of a loved one and told flight attendants that they wanted to get off the plane to change to another flight.

After consulting with the pilot, an announcement was made. One passenger wrote that they were moments away from takeoff when the reversal happened, commenting that whoever the deceased was, he/she must have been important.

The last-minute turnaround resulted in a 50-minute delay, something that many Weibo users felt wasn’t fair to fellow passengers on the flight.

“Did everyone on board agree to this? What if someone else had an emergency to attend to at the plane’s destination?” asked one net user.

Chinese flights, of course, already suffer from an inordinate number of delays. Both for typical reasons and also more unusual ones, like passengers opening emergency doors for “fresh air” or trying to throw coins into plane engines for “good luck.”