With China’s smog season officially kicking off last week, the air has only grown more noxious at the start of this week.

Air pollution alerts were raised across the northern China region on Monday as a thick layer of PM2.5 settled over cities like Beijing and Tianjin, and the provinces of Shandong, Liaoning, and Hebei, dropping visibility down to less than 50 meters.

A quick look at the pollution chart shows AQI levels above 200 across the area with the air in cities in Shandong province even rising above 400, into levels deemed “hazardous” to human health, or more than 16 times the WHO’s recommended limit.

[Images via ImagineChina]