After managing to put out a fire at a lumber mill in the Jiangsu city of Yangzhou, a firefighter went back to his fire truck to call his family to tell them that he was safe, only to discover that his phone had been stolen while he was out risking his life.

The theft occurred on Saturday as the firefighter, surnamed Liu, was battling the blaze. Liu told police that the phone was an old one, containing many precious family photos inside and a long contact list.

Afterward, the fire department took to Weibo asking the person who stole the phone to please return it, promising that they would be forgiven. The department added that they had tried calling the phone. Someone answered but quickly hung up. It was turned off when they tried again.

The phone’s tracker showed that it was in a village located about three kilometers away from where the fire broke out. Police are currently investigating the case.