A yellow rice mountain surrounded by various Indonesian delicacies goes under the name of Nasi Tumpeng. It is one of the oldest traditional dishes in Indonesia.

A dish to impress

Nasi Tumpeng is usually prepared and consumed during a traditional ceremony called selametan, which takes place before every special occasion, such as weddings, birthdays, the blessing of a new office or any other important date.

Selametan traditionally expresses gratitude to God and to all the family members who have created such harmony and good luck.

Nasi Tumpeng served on bamboo woven crock called tampah and a banana leaf as the base. The cone-shaped rice mimics the mountains and volcanoes. The yellow color of the rice symbolizes wealth and virtue while the accompanying variety of Indonesian dishes represents the abundance that nature provides.

Bali Bistro offers 3 sizes of Nasi Tumpeng set that you can choose from according to the size of your party.

Small Tumpeng

Ideal for four people

Original price RMB818

Gift card price RMB688

Medium Tumpeng

Ideal for 8 people

Original price RMB1438

Gift card price RMB1088

Large Tumpeng

Ideal for 12 people

Original price RMB 1828

Gift card price RMB 1388

Every set of Nasi Tumpeng includes

Nasi Kuning yellow rice

Bakwan Jagung corn fritters

Ayam Goreng fried chicken

Beef Rendang slow-cooked beef stew

Balado Telor fried boiled egg with tomato chili sauce

Tumis Buncis sauteed green beans

Drink choices

Red Wine

White Wine

Beer

Indonesian Tea

Coffee

Coke

Sprite

Complimentary Dessert

Fresh Fruit

But that isn’t the end!

