Wang Sicong has been deprived of more pocket change following yet another court decision against the 31-year-old playboy who was once known as “China’s richest son.”

A court in Shanghai’s Baoshan district has ordered that 22 million yuan ($3.1 million) of Wang’s bank deposits and assets be frozen over a dispute regarding money owed by a company that he runs.

The only son of property tycoon Wang Jianlin, Wang Sicong had tried to strike out on his own a bit, founding an esports organization, investment group, and streaming channel among other ventures. That streaming platform, PandaTV, went bust back in March, leading to a number of lawsuits.

As a result of these court cases, Wang has now twice been banned from “high-end consumption,” including buying first-class seats on a plane or high-speed train, staying in star-rated hotels, acquiring new real estate, or going on vacation.

Additionally, a Beijing court has determined that he owes 151 million yuan ($21 million) in one financial dispute and has seized some of his assets while placing him on a blacklist of individuals who haven’t paid off their debts despite being able to do so.

Wang had previously gained notoriety this decade via particularly ostentatious displays of wealth like blowing 2.5 million yuan ($385,000) during a single night out at a KTV or buying Apple Watches for his dog. He is friends with numerous stars and is a celebrity himself with over 44 million followers on Weibo.

His financial troubles follow those of his father. Wang Jianlin was once flying high as China’s richest man, but, in 2017, his company’s massive debts and foreign investments started to come under government scrutiny, forcing him to cut back selling off assets including his beloved “Chinese Hollywood.”

He is now nowhere near to ranking as China’s richest man with an estimated fortune of merely $14 billion.