For those in southern China who don’t want to travel all the way to Beijing to see the Forbidden City, a mini version of that famed site has been built in Guizhou province.

Located in Guizhou’s Dushan county, the faux Forbidden City boasts courtyards, chambers, and gardens covering a city block or two. One side is protected by a stone wall, in case any Mongolian horde should find its way down. Overhead photos of the site really show quite the contrast with the rest of the cityscape.

The attraction reportedly cost about 2.227 billion yuan ($316 million) to build. It’s unclear how long it will take to recoup that sum.

[Images via ImagineChina]