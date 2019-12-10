While giant pandas may usually appear lazy and listless, they do apparently have some sort of survival instinct.

On Monday, a pair of pandas at a zoo were disturbed from their typical lounging and munching on bamboo when a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Sichuan city of Mianyang. Visitors watched as the two animals responded by running and scurrying up a tree with the speed of a bear.

At the time, the human visitors were unaware that a quake had just hit.

Because of their awkwardness, it’s easy to forget that pandas are actually bears that can move with some speed and pose a bit of a threat to humans. Back in 2015, a wild panda badly mauled a villager in Gansu province, resulting in a compensation payment of 500,000 yuan from the local government.