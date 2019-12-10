After retiring from his gig at Alibaba, Jack Ma is now apparently filling his time by pursuing his passion for music.

China’s richest man made an appearance over the weekend as conductor for the China Philharmonic Orchestra during a concert in the Hebi city of Langfang, waving around his arms, rather randomly, as the orchestra played the “Radetzky March.”

It’s unclear how close attention the musicians were paying to Ma who spent much of his time turned around conducting the audience’s clapping.

Ma has long shown off his affinity for music, using company events as an excuse to dress up and play rock star. At this year’s Alibaba bash, Ma rocked out to a Wang Feng classic before passing the torch to his successor via a duet of “You Raise Me Up.”

In 2017, he made an appearance at a music festival and performed a short solo set which included “Unchained Melody.”