Everyone knows that the true measure of wealth in China is how opulent you can make your illegal penthouse before it finally draws enough notice to be exposed on social media.

Recent drone photos from the Jiangxi capital of Nanchang show a three-story penthouse that was illegally constructed on the top of a 47-floor residential high-rise. It’s reported that the structure has an area of more than 2,000 square meters and is furnished with a dining hall, movie theater, and fitness center.

The community property office said that the penthouse has been around for at least three years. Despite multiple reports being filed over the years, no investigation has been carried out by local authorities.

Of course, when it comes to illegal rooftop villas, it’s always going to hard to top the magnificent one built earlier this decade by a certain Profesor Zhang in Beijing.

