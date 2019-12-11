A little boy in the city of Chongqing is being applauded for standing up for his mom after they were both knocked to the street by a car while walking across a pedestrian crosswalk.

Surveillance footage from the intersection shows the pair clearly walking on the zebra crossing while a white SUV drives towards them and only comes to a stop after slamming into the mother and son, sending them both flying.

After checking on his mom, the kid gets up angry, kicking the SUV and pointing his finger at the driver before returning back to his mommy.

Neither the boy nor his mother was seriously injured in the incident. The driver is seen smiling while helping the mom and son into his car. Police have said that the whole thing was the driver’s fault.