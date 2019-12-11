Rather than make an especially filling frog leg soup, a cook in the Hubei city of Xiangyang decided to buy a prime ingredient and set it free.

The cook, surnamed Ding, said that he spotted the six-legged bullfrog in the kitchen as he was working at a restaurant. The animal made such an impression that he decided to buy it from his employer, take it back home, and set it free.

This act of goodwill cost him 10 yuan ($1.42).

To “release life” (放生) is one way that Buddhists can earn merit. Back in October, one man in Jiangxi province paid 5,600 yuan ($790) for a particularly large turtle, taking it back home and releasing it into a river, saying it would have been a pity to eat it.

More typically, Buddhists in China have been known to purchase large number of sea creatures from local wet markets and then release them back into the wild. Though, they have to make sure that enterprising fishermen aren’t just waiting a bit downstream.