A driver recently found himself stuck on a road in rural Anhui province, watching as a seemingly neverending stream of geese passed in front of his car.

The driver, surnamed Yin, shot video of the unusual roadblock showing a single-file line of geese extending out to the horizon. He says that he waited for a good 15 minutes as the birds passed by and could have waited far longer had not the farmer finally arrived to clear a passage.