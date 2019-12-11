What’s the most convenient way to get from Shanghai’s Pudong airport? Maglev? Subway? Taxi? Didi? Nope, all wrong. The correct answer is by ambulance.

Chinese netizens were outraged over the weekend by a video of an ambulance picking up a group of people outside the Shanghai Pudong International Airport’s Terminal 1. Those people did not appear to be injured and instead seemed to be returning from an overseas shopping spree.

As the ambulance was parked in a no-parking zone with its lights flashing a worker in uniform helped to load duty-free shopping bags into the vehicle one by one.

After the video caught notice, the Shanghai Medical Emergency Center clarified that the ambulance was not one of theirs. Soon, the Pudong airport was forced to admit that it was their ambulance and that they were launching an investigation.

The result of that investigation was announced on Tuesday evening with Shanghai’s airport authority explaining that a manager, surnamed Yu, at the Pudong airport had called an airport ambulance driver and ordered the worker to pick up three friends who had traveled overseas with his wife and child and drive them to a parking lot.

For this abuse of power, Yu has been sacked from his post and will also face Communist Party discipline. Meanwhile, one ambulance driver was also dismissed while another received demerits.

On Weibo, Chinese netizens are happy to hear that Yu has been punished but have argued for clemency for the drivers who faced losing their jobs if they disobeyed orders from their boss.