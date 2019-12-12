Following a smoggy start to the week, China’s government has reinforced the importance of air purifiers for the future of its populace.

In a guideline publicized on Tuesday by the National Health Commission, public places, elementary and secondary schools in particular, were encouraged to install air purifiers to reduce harm caused by airborne pollutants.

The guideline said that schools, office buildings, and gyms ought to have air purification and ventilation systems in place to prevent carbon dioxide from concentrating indoors.

It also mentioned that the public should know how best to protect themselves from smog — wearing masks / not going out during an airpocalypse — and that more cuts are still needed when it comes to burning coal for heating, using personal cars to get around, and, of course, barbeques.

While China has made admirable efforts in recent years aimed at cleaning up its signature smoggy skies and has seen marked improvements compared with conditions earlier this decade, the country still goes grey each winter as coal heaters are fired up.