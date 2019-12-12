Ah, all the Christmas, Hannukah, and New Year gatherings that are waiting around the corner to warm our hearts!

Ring the festive cheer and celebrate the joyous season at the St. Regis Shanghai Jingan. Yuletide festivities abound in each of their restaurants and lounges, mirroring an exquisite lifestyle and the glamour.

Check out the plethora of holiday events and activities that will help you make your holiday merrier.

Exquisite Winter Afternoon Tea

Featuring a special winter twist on their legendary afternoon tea, guests are invited for a special culinary experience with the finest selection of coffee or TWG tea blend, decadent savories and sweets from the talented chef.

What?

Afternoon tea

RMB588 net for two persons

When?

December 5, 2019 – February 13, 2020, 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Where?

1F, The Drawing Room

St. Regis Shanghai Jing’an

1008 Beijing XI Lu, near Jiangning Lu

Christmas Hamper

Bringing the best of Christmas, the hampers include Panettone, Christmas stollen, jelly bean candy, homemade Christmas cookies, chocolate Santa, selected wine and more!

What?

Classic Hamper: RMB888; St. Regis Hamper: RMB1388

When?

December 5 – 31, 2019, 8:00am – 7:00pm (48 hours advance booking required)

Where?

1F, Le Patisserie

Christmas Eve dinners

Christmas Eve Gala Buffet Dinner @ SOCIAL

Come to SOCIAL for an unforgettable night with your friends and families for a sumptuous gala buffet feast, featuring lobsters, king crabs, French oysters, sashimi, roasted turkey and ham.

The feast is paired with a free flow of sparkling wine and beer.

Guests will also have a chance to win exclusive lucky draw prizes of a luxury hotel stay or dining vouchers.

What?

Christmas Eve Gala Buffet Dinner @SOCIAL

RMB888 net per person, including the free flow of sparkling wine, beer, and soft drinks

*Early bird price at RMB688 net per person before December 15

When?

24 December, 6pm – 9:30pm

Where?

1F, SOCIAL

Christmas Eve Champagne Dinner @ BESPOKE

Start with a glass of Champagne and continue into an 8-course menu featuring oysters, scampi carpaccio, seared scallop, and Uruguayan M7 wagyu oyster blade and more.

What?

Christmas Eve Champagne Dinner @BESPOKE

RMB888 net per person, 8-course menu, including 1 glass of champagne and macaron box

*Early bird price at RMB788 net per person before December 15

When?

24 December, 6pm – 9:30pm

Where?

2F, BESPOKE Modern Bar & Grill

New Year’s Eve celebrations

New Year’s Eve Buffet [email protected] SOCIAL

Ring in the New Year with a seafood buffet feast! Boston lobster, king crab, shucked oysters as well as BBQ, sushi and sashimi will be accompanied by free-flow sparkling and wines.

What?

New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner @SOCIAL

RMB568 net per person, including free-flow sparkling wine, red wine, and beers

*Early bird price at RMB468 net per person before December 15

When?

31 December

Where?

1F, SOCIAL

Luxurious Champagne Dinner @BESPOKE

A luxurious 8-course dinner with a glass of Champagne, caviar, foie gras, wagyu beef, and more festive delicacies is exactly how New Year’s Eve should look like.

What?

Luxurious Champagne Dinner @BESPOKE

RMB888 net person, 8-course menu, including 1 welcome champagne and countdown party ticket

*Early bird price at RMB788 net per person before December 15

When?

31 December

Where?

2F, BESPOKE Modern Bar & Grill

Countdown Mascaraed White Party @ The St. Regis Bar

End 2019 with a blast celebrating at The St. Regis Bar. Ring in 2020 right with champagne, cocktails, and live entertainment. Enjoy the festive vibe with your friends and loved ones.

Get in touch by calling

↓↓↓

021-62579999



and enjoy all the holiday festivities!