Train tickets have now gone on sale for the upcoming greatest migration in human history.

This year’s Spring Festival travel rush will technically start on January 10 and continue for the next 40 days until February 18 as hundreds of millions of Chinese make their way home to celebrate Chinese New Year, which begins on January 25, with their family.

Extremely crowded trains are always a popular way of making this journey with some 440 million passengers expected to catch a ride on a locomotive this time around, up about 8 percent from last year, according to China’s railway administration.

To serve these travelers, more than 10,000 trains will be running in China during the travel rush period.

Spring Festival train tickets are always a hot commodity in China and people queued up in long lines at railway stations across the country on Thursday morning to get their hands on the precious pieces of paper.

Meanwhile, railway police in Nanjing have busted a gang who were making and selling fake train tickets, seizing more than 1,400 of the counterfeit tickets.

[Images via ChinaNews]