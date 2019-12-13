In a refreshing change of pace, Chinese netizens are condemning one of their national team’s footballers after he tried to wave off kicking a Japanese opponent in the head during a match.

The incident came on Tuesday at the EAFF E-1 Football Championship in South Korea when Jiang Zhipeng jumped up for a kick that hit the ball just before connecting with the head of Daiki Hashioka. Jiang received only a yellow card for the foul.

Afterward, Jiang defended the obviously reckless move, declaring: “He hit my foot with his head.”

While initially some Chinese net users cheered Jiang for kicking the Japanese player, calling him a patriot, the tide has since firmly turned against Jiang.

“I’ve never seen such a shameless person,” wrote one Weibo user.

”Only Chinese football can bring Chinese and Japanese together,” commented another.

“Losers lose,” stated another simply. China lost the match to Japan, 2 to 1.