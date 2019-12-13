A massive column of black smoke rose up over the Pudong outskirts of Shanghai on Friday following a fire in an industrial area.

The blaze broke out at 11:56 am this morning at Shanghai Kerry Oils & Grains Industrial Co on 118 Gaodong Road. More than 300 firefighters and 50 fire trucks responded to the incident.

Flames spread over four warehouses containing hundreds of tons of oil. It wasn’t until after 7 pm that firefighters managed to get the blaze under control.

Here’s an image from a Cathay Pacific plane flying overhead.

Another snap of the big oil/grain storage facility fire in Shanghai today from 东方网 – love the #Cathay wing pic.twitter.com/7lkGydUSkk — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) December 13, 2019