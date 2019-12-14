While most Chinese adolescents are more concerned with school than relationships, one 12-year-old girl ran away from home last month in hopes of starting a new life with her internet boyfriend.

The father of the girl called railway police in Jilin province on November 26 after discovering that his daughter had slipped away from home and taken a train to be with a boy that she had met online.

After police found the couple on a train, the 15-year-old boy tried to convince officers to let them go, telling them that he makes 1,800 yuan ($260) a month and could support them both while she enjoyed a life of leisure of playing games on her phone at home.

However, promises of this blissful existence failed to persuade police, who escorted the pair on another train ride back to the girl’s home.