An all too familiar tragedy occurred recently in the Sichuan city of Dazhou where an elderly lady crossed a street while pushing her two granddaughters in a stroller.

Dashcam footage from a car shows the vehicle driving in the middle of two lanes and failing to slow down before crashing straight into the family who did not use a pedestrian crosswalk to cross the road but were clearly visible on the otherwise nearly empty street.

The car then continued to drive for another few seconds with the grandma on the hood before finally coming to a stop. One of the girls was killed in the crash.

You can watch the dashcam footage below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Reportedly, the driver has been judged chiefly responsible for the attack for failing to brake or evade the pedestrians in time. The pedestrians are held partially responsible for not crossing the street at a designated crosswalk.