Gunshots were fired on the street in downtown Shanghai on Sunday night as police faced off against a cleaver-wielding man.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Xinzha Road and Xikang Road in Shanghai’s Jing’an district. Police reportedly received a call about the man at around 8 pm.

Several passersby filmed the stand-off. Their videos show police fanning out around the man with their weapons drawn and riot shields up. Meanwhile, the man appears to be holding a cleaver in one hand and a smaller knife in the other. He is wearing a winter jacket and hat.

While this is all happening, scooter and foot traffic continues to pass by on the other side of the road with a group of pedestrians also gathering to watch the events.

Eventually, the man starts waving around his cleaver and rushes toward one of the officers, causing police to open fire. It appears that police fire seven point-blank shots at the man who makes it all the way across the street before collapsing on the opposite sidewalk. One shot is fired after the man goes down, though it’s unclear if it connects.

The shots were fired in the direction of a number of motorists and pedestrians who were watching the scene. Shots that missed the man could have easily struck those passersby. You can watch the footage from a safer distance below:

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening and he is now recovering at a local hospital.

Police have identified the man as a local 57-year-old surnamed Zhou who has previously been detained several times for causing trouble while drunk.