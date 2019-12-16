While pig intestines alone are enough to gross out many diners, one man in the Jilin city of Changchun was recently treated to a meal that was unpalatable to even the strongest of stomachs.

The man, surnamed Wang, was eating a bowl of rice noodles at a shopping mall location of the A’Xiang Rice Noodles (阿香米线) chain when he discovered what was evidently some poo inside a piece of pig intestines.

We’re just impressed he could tell the difference.

After he complained to the restaurant, Wang was contacted by the establishment’s intestine supplier who offered him compensation in the amount of 10 times the cost of the dish.

Wang promptly rejected that offer. “You make me eat shit and only offer a couple of hundred yuan?” he said in a phone interview with Pear Video.

Instead, Wang is asking for 20,000 yuan ($2,800) in compensation, an amount he lowered down from his initial demand of 30,000 yuan.